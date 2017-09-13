Jack Byrne nets a screamer as FOUR Irish players score in one game

It was a busy night for the Irish in Football League action yesterday, with 12 goals scored between 10 players, writes Stephen Barry.

Nowhere was more busy, however, than the Memorial Stadium, as Oldham took a 3-2 victory away from Bristol Rovers in League One.

Irish players on both sides combined to score a remarkable four goals, with top-billing going to Jack Byrne's opening 49th-minute long-range strike.





It's "amazing what you can do when you close your eyes and swing" joked Byrne, and the goals didn't stop there.

Get in there what a win fans where fucking top of the range buzzing to score amazing what you can do when you close your eyes and swing😂😂⚪️🔵 — Jack Byrne (@Jackb_8) September 12, 2017

After Welshman Craig Davies made it 2-0 to the Latics, quickfire goals from substitute Rory Gaffney (83rd minute) and Stoke loanee Ryan Sweeney (85th minute) levelled the game.

But Eoin Doyle, on loan from Preston North End, stepped up in the 88th minute to net the winner.

Like Byrne, that was his second goal in three league games since joining Oldham, much to the delight of manager John Sheridan, who saw his side pick up their first win of the season at the ninth attempt.

"The best spell we’ve had was the five or ten minutes just after half time, I thought we were top drawer, and it was a great goal from Jack," said Sheridan, himself a former Ireland international.

"We should have seen the game out a lot better than what we did but I’m chuffed to bits, to go 2-2 and after what happened Saturday, it’s another great goal from Doyle."

What's more, it's the first time in almost nine years that four Irish players scored in the one game in England.

4️⃣ Oldham's win against Bristol Rovers was the first time there were four @FAIreland goalscorers in 1 game since 4th October 2008 #ceathair https://t.co/13LsfhBETe — Irish Abroad (@irish_abroad) September 13, 2017

You can watch all the goals here: