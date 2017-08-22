‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Former Cork footballer scores outrageous point

All eyes were on Croke Park last weekend, but away from the TV cameras we may have seen the point of the year, writes Stephen Barry.

Those watching on at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening witnessed an incredible moment of magic from former Cork forward Daniel Goulding.

Still only 31, the Éire Óg clubman was playing a starring role in their Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship tie against Na Piarsaigh.

With the sides level and the clock ticking towards half-time, Goulding seized upon a loose ball, before being immediately knocked to the ground by the sideline.

What he did next simply showed the permanence of class…

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it. It was an incredible shot. If somebody else scored it you’d be saying it was a fluke, but not when it’s Daniel Goulding,” manager Barry Corkery told the Evening Echo about the outside-of-the-left-foot shot from an impossible angle.

“He is our Mick Malone and Colm Sheehan (a reference to famous stalwarts), an incredible man, and we really needed him on this occasion.

“Like all great players, Daniel came good when we wanted him most.”

Éire Óg went on to win the game 1-16 to 2-5, with Goulding contributing seven points.

Thanks to Éire Óg GAA Club and Mardyke Arena Performance Analysis for capturing the moment.