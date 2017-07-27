'It's unbelievable Jeff': AIB challenge soccer’s most famous pundits to All-Ireland final commentary

Earlier this month Jeff Stelling and Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara, two of the most recognisable faces in soccer punditry, travelled the length and breadth of Ireland in a bid to understand how grassroots GAA clubs fuel the county championships.

Their journey was documented as part of a mini-series to be released exclusively across AIB’s social channels.

Jeff Stelling and Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara. Picture: AIB

AIB, sponsor of the All-Ireland Football Championship, today revealed that Jeff and Kammy’s trip was only the beginning of their GAA experience.

Their immersion in the sport, the clubs, the communities and counties teams also served as a reconnaissance project because AIB has challenged the duo to return for the third Sunday in September to commentate on the All-Ireland Football Final, live from Croke Park.

In the first sneak peak for ‘Jeff and Kammy’s Road to Croker’ it’s clear the pair have a lot to learn – including the correct name for GAA and how to hand pass. But who better to learn from than national treasure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The legendary broadcaster will be the first to put them to task, challenging them to commentate on an U15 game in Dingle under his watchful eye.

The eight-part series will document Jeff and Kammy’s exploration of the sport as they discover the communities, the rivalries, the passion, and most importantly the people that make GAA so unique.

Along the way they’ll meet heroes of the game including Dick Clerkin, Peter Canavan and Jonny Cooper who will share their stories of club and county as Jeff and Kammy prepare for their mammoth task on the 17th of September.

‘Jeff and Kammy’s Road to Croker’ will air each Monday at 5pm on AIB’s YouTube channeland AIB’s other social channels beginning with Episode 1 on July 31.

