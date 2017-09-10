It’s safe to say David Meyler doesn’t like his Fifa 18 stats…

The release of EA Sports’ Fifa 18 is just around the corner, which means everybody will soon be able to see which players have been given which rating.

Given that the ratings are meant to be accurate rather than flattering however, there are often some awkward moments to be had, not least this reveal involving Hull City midfielder, David Meyler.

Soccer AM had his Fifa 18 card ready for him, but this is not the reaction of a happy man.

We showed @DavidMeyler7 his new FIFA 18 stats. 😲

He wasn't impressed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sfeBvBEWIM — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 9, 2017

Meyler’s rating is 69 (out of a theoretical 100) with pace: 54, shot: 64, passing: 65, dribbling: 69, defending: 67 and physicality: 80.

“These are your stats, are you happy?” Meyler is asked.

“No I’m fuming,” he replies. “I don’t even want to show the camera.”

Happy to get my hat trick ball from the guys at @SoccerAM but absolutely fuming with my new @EASPORTSFIFA rating for #FIFA18 pic.twitter.com/6jA6gjGXoJ — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) September 10, 2017

Perhaps Pro Evolution Soccer might be the game for you this year, David.