It’s safe to say David Meyler doesn’t like his Fifa 18 stats…

The release of EA Sports’ Fifa 18 is just around the corner, which means everybody will soon be able to see which players have been given which rating.

Given that the ratings are meant to be accurate rather than flattering however, there are often some awkward moments to be had, not least this reveal involving Hull City midfielder, David Meyler.

Soccer AM had his Fifa 18 card ready for him, but this is not the reaction of a happy man.

Meyler’s rating is 69 (out of a theoretical 100) with pace: 54, shot: 64, passing: 65, dribbling: 69, defending: 67 and physicality: 80.

“These are your stats, are you happy?” Meyler is asked.

“No I’m fuming,” he replies. “I don’t even want to show the camera.”

Perhaps Pro Evolution Soccer might be the game for you this year, David.
