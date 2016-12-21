It's Rangers v Little Mix in the hottest and funniest beef of 2016

In the blue corner: Rangers, a Scottish football team.

In the red corner: Little Mix, the girl band.

There's a GENUINE feud on Twitter between fans of Little Mix and Glasgow Rangers. Social media has peaked. It won't get better — 90min (@90min_Football) December 21, 2016

Nobody saw this feud coming, but it’s the biggest football-music crossover beef since Victoria Beckham battled Peterborough for the right to be called Posh.

If you’re confused, then let us explain: it all centres around the battle for Christmas number one in Britain.

X Factor girl band Little Mix are gunning for the festive top spot with their song Touch – but Rangers fans have other ideas. They’re trying to get the Dave Clarke Five’s Glad All Over to the top of the charts in honour of their striker Joe Garner.

And if that sounds far fetched, check this out.

(iTunes)

Yep, they’re top of the iTunes chart, with Little Mix lagging in a disappointing fourth.

If #LittleMix finish up at number 4 can we draw them in The Europa? @Gregco5088 — Plymouth True Blues (@ThePTBs1988) December 20, 2016

And what do Little Mix fans make of this outrage? They are not happy.

I'm sorry but if that joke football song ruins Touch's chance of being #1, I am deleting my account — private show (@privateillusion) December 20, 2016

But you can’t just send out a challenge like that to football fans and expect them not to respond.

Average attendances:

•Rangers - 48,904

•Little Mix - 10,000

Simply the Best #JoeyGarnerChristmasNumberOne pic.twitter.com/LS0aJrRsz4 — We Are Rangers (@Rangers_FC_WATP) December 21, 2016

Jason Holt tackling Jesy Nelson in the Rangers V Little Mix Charity Shield.



No Apology

No Surrender pic.twitter.com/JpgWID4RV3 — Gregco (@Gregco5088) December 20, 2016

SPL titles;



Rangers - 54

Little Mix - 0 #ForeverInOurShadow — Liam (@Liamwatp) December 20, 2016

This is one thing we definitely don’t want to see.

Oooft just imagine what a Rangers vs little mix half and half scarf would look like 🙈 — Falkirk Bear (@falkirkbear) December 20, 2016

It’s all getting a little bit out of hand.

"Know your place little mix scum"

Has to be one of the best things I've came across on here😂 — Craig (@CraigWatp98) December 20, 2016

Any truth in the rumour that Rangers casuals and Little Mix casuals are organising a rumble?? — H.E. Pennypacker (@HEPennypacker01) December 20, 2016

Not everyone is getting into the spirit.

Rangers used to have Gascoigne, Laudrup & De Boer playing for them. Now they're arguing with 12 year old lassies about Little Mix being #1. — Chief (@EvanMcFarlane) December 20, 2016

But we think – we *think* – it’s all in good spirits.

Wit a season this has been. Came up looking for 55 and ended up starting a rivalry wae Little Mix😂😂😂 — Ben McD (@SICKB0Y_) December 20, 2016

Just imagine, this time 40 years on, telling your grandkids about the most fierce battle in Rangers history...



Rangers v Little Mix... — Snoop (@snoop_1872) December 20, 2016

Anyway, it looks like both parties could end up disappointed – midweek figures suggest Clean Bandit’s Rockabye is on course for top spot.