It's Pep Guardiola's 46th birthday, but what presents will the Spaniard hope to unwrap?

Pep Guardiola today celebrates his 46th birthday, and with that in mind, we’ve come up with some excellent last-minute gift ideas.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss won’t be pleased with the results his Manchester City side are earning, but perhaps some top notch presents can sort that.

A goalkeeper

(Martin Rickett/PA)

It’s very difficult to ignore the fact that City have kept only four league clean sheets so far this season, especially given that the Citizens signed Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and John Stones for a combined fee of around £60 million.

Those signings are yet to bear fruit, with City conceding 14 goals in their last eight league games, including a 4-2 defeat at Leicester and more recently a 4-0 defeat at Everton.

A new goalkeeper would be a welcome gift for the former Barcelona boss – we hear there’s a decent one going at Torino, as it happens…

Some points

(Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport)

The points situation is no better. City won their first six league games of the season, but with seven wins from their next 15 games, they sit a full 10 points off league leaders Chelsea.

After four defeats in their last eight games, the Citizens have fallen out of the top four as well, and with Spurs at home in their next league fixture, points don’t look any easier to come by.

Three points on Saturday, however, would bring Guardiola’s side level on points with second-place Tottenham. What a lovely present that would be.

A ticket to Spain

(Nick Potts/PA)

We’re sure Pep is making himself at home in England, but if you were him, you’d pine for Barcelona wouldn’t you? Even just a little?

After three La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies and two Copa del Reys, the sun seemed as if it would never set on the carousel of success Guardiola enjoyed with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

However, having won three consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich as well, we reckon Pep would settle for a ticket to Germany right now.

Emergency cake

Remember the Yaya Toure birthday cake drama? There was talk that the central midfielder could leave the club after complaints from his agent of disrespect on Toure’s birthday.

That’s an episode which we’re sure City won’t wish to repeat, so best be on the safe side and get a Colin the Caterpillar cake, or two, to make sure he doesn’t feel forgotten.

Ensure he gets the end piece as well – tasty.

Earmuffs

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

City have won the Premier League title more recently than Manchester United, and generally have enjoyed a more successful time of it in the past few years than the Old Trafford side.

However, despite the sides’ contrasting starts to the season, United are catching their local rivals. Jose Mourinho’s side are undefeated in the league since October, and sit just two points off City.

A pair of earmuffs might be useful then. You know, to block out the din from those noisy neighbours…