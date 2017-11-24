‘It’s not the player to blame’: Klopp retains ‘100% trust’ in Moreno despite Sevilla shocker

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted he still trusts Alberto Moreno "100%" after the left-back's performance against Sevilla.

Having been 3-0 up at the break in Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, the Reds conceded twice in the first 16 minutes of the second half en route to a 3-3 draw.

Moreno, playing against his former club, had a key role in the build-up to both of those goals, committing the fouls that resulted in the free-kick that was headed in by Wissam Ben Yedder and the subsequent penalty converted by the French forward.

Klopp, who took Moreno off shortly afterwards, spoke about the Spaniard on Friday at his press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against champions Chelsea.

And the manager was keen to stress his own responsibility for what had happened on Tuesday as he said "it is not the player to blame".

Klopp said: "I had a talk, of course, to Alberto and I am really happy about his shape and his performances.

"Yes, in this game, it was obviously (difficult)... And that then is really my responsibility, that (we) could have done different things.

"Obviously it was difficult in Seville, with all the circumstances. Everybody was talking to him, like to a family member. He left there and a lot of people are still there that he knows well.

"It was this one, two, three per cent of concentration or whatever, you come a little bit too late, and that is how it started.

"My responsibility would have been think about the line-up, or change, or change earlier, or whatever.

"So that is how it is. It is not the player to blame. I am 100% responsible for that. I told him I still trust him 100%."