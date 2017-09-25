‘It’s just lifted everything!’: Derry footballer gets engaged after All-Ireland final draw

Derry star Ciara McGurk’s All-Ireland final day in Croke Park was memorable for more than one reason, writes Stephen Barry.

The Oak Leaf goalscorer quickly overcame any lingering disappointment from losing a nine-point lead to draw yesterday’s Junior final against Fermanagh when her boyfriend caught her completely unawares with a proposal in front of the record 46,286 attendance.

McGurk was being interviewed by Dáithí Ó Sé at half-time during the subsequent Intermediate final when her boyfriend Ryan McCloskey got down on one knee…

A shocked McGurk quickly said yes!

“I said it with a big yes! I’m so excited, so happy,” she told Jerome Quinn.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions to end up with a draw. For that to happen then has just lifted everything. I can’t wait to get back out to him already!

“I’ll never forget this (day). It’s been my dream to play in Croke Park and to get my goal, and now to be proposed to is just amazing. I’m just over the moon, so happy. And I love you, Ryan!”