It’s fair to say Mayweather’s win against McGregor came as a shock to very few people

The unusual nature of Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather meant many were unsure what to expect once the fight got under way, but by the time it was over not many were surprised that Mayweather, a boxer of 50 fights, beat the UFC star.

The opening rounds suggested that McGregor might have enough to trouble his opponent, but as the fight wore on it became apparent who was better suited to the conditions.

Mayweather increased the pace as McGregor tired, and this was the resulting scorecard.

The final few rounds in particular were difficult for McGregor.

Not that people were particularly surprised.

McGregor lasted 10 rounds, perhaps more than many thought he would, but was there ever any chance of him beating one of the best defensive boxers of all time?

These statistics show how Mayweather dominated the fight after the first three rounds.

However, a lot of people respected the challenge McGregor had taken on.

And do these statistics suggest he was actually quite competitive?

This might have been Mayweather’s last boxing match, but will McGregor return to the ring in future?
