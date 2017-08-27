It’s fair to say Mayweather’s win against McGregor came as a shock to very few people

The unusual nature of Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather meant many were unsure what to expect once the fight got under way, but by the time it was over not many were surprised that Mayweather, a boxer of 50 fights, beat the UFC star.

The opening rounds suggested that McGregor might have enough to trouble his opponent, but as the fight wore on it became apparent who was better suited to the conditions.

Mayweather increased the pace as McGregor tired, and this was the resulting scorecard.

#MayweathervMcgregor scorecards. Stunned Moretti had McGregor taking the opening three. American judges hugely over-value work-rate pic.twitter.com/P4idcKJwff — Declan Warrington (@decwarrington) August 27, 2017

The final few rounds in particular were difficult for McGregor.

Not that people were particularly surprised.

Well, that happened how most of us thought it would. #MayweathervMcgregor — colin murray (@ColinMurray) August 27, 2017

McGregor lasted 10 rounds, perhaps more than many thought he would, but was there ever any chance of him beating one of the best defensive boxers of all time?

The pro beats the novice #MayweathervMcGregor — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 27, 2017

Fair play to @TheNotoriousMMA for making it happen, but @FloydMayweather is just different class 50-0 #thegoat 🥊 — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) August 27, 2017

Conner kept it interesting but he was outboxed and outclassed in the square ring. Nothing to be ashamed of tho. I like him even more now! 👍🏾 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) August 27, 2017

These statistics show how Mayweather dominated the fight after the first three rounds.

After three rounds, Floyd Mayweather used his power punching to take control of his fight with Conor McGregor. #MayweathervMcGregor pic.twitter.com/9VLExnbQMC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2017

However, a lot of people respected the challenge McGregor had taken on.

Gotta say @TheNotoriousMMA hat tipped son 👏. 0 pro fights and you stepped in with the 🐐🤣. Very harsh commentary from Carl Froch I thought 🤔 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 27, 2017

And do these statistics suggest he was actually quite competitive?

Punches landed against Mayweather:



Canelo: 117

McGregor: 111

Pacquiao: 81#mayweathermcgregor — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 27, 2017

This might have been Mayweather’s last boxing match, but will McGregor return to the ring in future?