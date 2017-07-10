It's been a day of drama on and off the courts of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal crashed out of Wimbledon after a dramatic, marathon five-set defeat to Gilles Muller.

The Spaniard, a two-time winner at SW19, had hauled himself back from two sets down against the 16th seed from Luxembourg to take their last-16 encounter to a decider.

But Muller, who was the first player to beat a raw Nadal at Wimbledon back in 2005, repeated the trick 12 years later by triumphing 15-13 in an epic fifth set which lasted two and a quarter hours.

It comes after Venus Williams and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko led an outcry today after men's matches dominated the show courts.

Five-time Wimbledon winner Williams was handed a Centre Court slot for her tussle with Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh, and England's Johanna Konta played France's Caroline Garcia on Court One.

But those were the only women's fourth-round matches played on the biggest two courts on 'Magic Monday'.

Andy Murray says Wimbledon might need to look at changing their scheduling after world number one Angelique Kerber was left out on Court Two in her last-16 match.

Kerber herself admitted she was confused by the decision while Venus Williams, who did play on Centre Court, says it is an issue that needs resolving.

Murray, who is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after coming through an awkward encounter with Benoit Paire, agrees it is unfair if women are getting less attention.

The Scot's serve was broken three times by his French opponent, but each time he rallied to eventually secure a 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 6-4 victory.

He said: "Ideally you would have two Men's and two Women's games on Centre.

"Potentially starting the matches a bit earlier would allow for that."

Earlier, All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said that was down to demand.

"I wouldn't say it's favouritism. I would say it's taking the marquee matches," Lewis said. "It's not about male or female, in the end it's about which matches you feel the public and broadcasters want to see."

Monday's men's matches involving Andy Murray and Roger Federer featured on Centre Court, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were both handed Court One slots.

Ostapenko felt cosy Court 12 was too small for her clash with Elina Svitolina, and Williams agreed with a suggestion that Wimbledon might look to fit extra women's matches onto Centre and Court One in the interest of equality.

Wimbledon's second Monday traditionally features every fourth-round match in the men's and women's singles, setting it apart from the other grand slams. It makes it one of the most hectic days on the tennis calendar.

"This day is always a tough day," said 37-year-old American Williams. "The scheduling has stayed the same on this day since I've been around.

"I'm sure that the women, we would want more matches on Centre or Court Number One over the whole fortnight."

Centre Court has a capacity of around 15,000 and Court One houses over 11,000 spectators, while Court Two seats 4,000 and Court Three just 2,000.

Asked if play should start earlier than 1pm to accommodate more women's matches inside the largest arenas, Williams added: "It would be something worth considering."

Lewis said bringing forward the start of play "doesn't work for us", citing travelling fans wanting to take advantage of off-peak fares for their journeys.

Retired American star Chris Evert, who won Wimbledon three times, told BBC Radio Five Live: "I think there needs to be a discussion because we have equal prize money so why do we not have equal representation on Centre Court and Court One?

"Instead of four men's matches and two women's matches, I would like to see, and I think all women would like to see, three men's matches and three women's matches to go along with the equal prize money."

Twenty-year-old Ostapenko, who beat Svitolina to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final, said: "I think I deserve to play on a better court than Court 12.

"Elina is number four in the world. I think our match was a very interesting match for the people to watch. They put us on Court 12. It's still good. It has Hawk-Eye. But I thought we would play on a bigger court."

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2015 final, was handed a Court Two assignment for her clash with last year's runner-up and current world number one Angelique Kerber.

When asked how that reflected the tournament's attitude to the women's game, Muguruza said: "I think they decided who is more convenient."

She added: "Probably maybe I was expecting another court."

Kerber, who lost that match in three sets, said: "I was really surprised that I was playing on Court Number Two. I was actually looking forward to playing on one of the two big courts."

Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova defended the tournament's move to hand Konta the big stage, saying: "She deserves it. It's England. They have to put their product here."

There was a noteworthy exception, with surprise quarter-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova saying: "To be honest, I enjoy watching more men's tennis. I just enjoy it more.

"I think also for the spectators it's more enjoyable to watch - because it's such a name like Federer, Murray, huge names, and I think they deserve obviously to be on Centre Court and Court One."

Kerber will surrender the number one ranking on Monday to either Romanian Simona Halep, who must reach the semi-finals, or the already-eliminated Karolina Pliskova.

Muguruza goes on to tackle veteran Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, who downed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-4 to reach her fourth Wimbledon quarter-final but first for 10 years.

Kuznetsova first reached the last eight in 2003, repeating the run in 2005 and 2007, and a fourth quarter-final appearance for the 32-year-old seventh seed was secured with a clinical performance against Polish player Radwanska, the 2012 runner-up.

American Coco Vandeweghe may be only the 24th seed but she has been strongly fancied to do well this fortnight since day one, with her attacking game perfectly suited to the grass.

Coached here by 1987 men's Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, she marched on with an impressive 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 victory over the fifth seed, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Next for Vandeweghe will be unseeded Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova, who extended her career-best grand slam performance by overcoming Croatian Petra Martic 6-4 2-6 6-3 on Court 18.

Until this year's championships, Rybarikova had paid nine visits to Wimbledon and suffered eight first-round defeats over that time, with the exception a third-round run two years ago.

Britain has its first women's quarter-finalist since Jo Durie's 1984 run after Johanna Konta stayed in the title hunt, edging home 7-6 (7/3) 4-6 6-4 against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

Murray will meet Sam Querrey, who came through the battle of the big serves in five sets on Court 18.

The American lost the first set 7-5 to South Africa's Kevin Anderson, but levelled on a tie-break before taking the third with a rare break of serve.

A marathon tie-break in the fourth went Anderson's way, after he survived four match points, but he was broken again in the decider as Querrey won 5-7 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 6-7 (11/13) 6-3.

Roger Federer continued his serene Wimbledon progress with a straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Swiss star, yet to drop a set, stayed on course for a record eighth All England Club title with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

Marin Cilic reached his fourth consecutive quarter-final with a straight-sets win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Croatian seventh seed overpowered his Spanish opponent in a one-sided contest, running out a 6-2 6-2 6-2 winner on Court 12.

Bautista Agut, seeded 18, had no answer to the fearsome groundstrokes of Cilic, one of the few men outside the top four to win a grand slam in recent years with his 2014 US Open victory.

The 28-year-old has never been beyond the last eight at these championships but looks every bit a threat to the big guns.

Tomas Berdych, the 2010 runner-up, came through a five-setter against eight seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.

The Czech, seeded 11th, was twice pegged back to 2-2 but took the final set 6-3.