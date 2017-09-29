It’s been 10 years since Portsmouth and Reading shared 11 goals, a hat-trick and a missed penalty
There are seven scorelines that have occurred just once in Premier League history, and Portsmouth’s 7-4 triumph over Reading in 2007 is one of them.
In fact, it’s been a full decade now since 11 goals went in at Fratton Park that day – and with nine different goalscorers it was certainly eventful.
But even that stat doesn’t tell the full story.
Unfortunately for the Royals, exactly three months later they suffered a 6-4 defeat at Tottenham – not the tightest of defences.
