It’s official. Martin O’Neill signs new deal with FAI
23/04/2018 - 20:41:00
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has signed a two-year contract extension with the FAI.
The news was confirmed this evening prior to UEFA Nations League draw in Switzerland tomorrow.
BREAKING: Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain on as Ireland manager until 2020! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/T6exC7gQhN— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018
The Derryman and his entire backroom team — Roy Keane, Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and Seamus McDonagh — will now steer Ireland through the Nations League and the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.
The extension also includes the management team. Roll on the UEFA Nations League draw tomorrow! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/z9wmWRsnsa— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018
The news has been broadly welcomed by fans on social media but has not come as a surprise for some.
Martin O Neill signs a two year extension #coybig pic.twitter.com/leQKUU3vzZ— shane (@fonforest) January 23, 2018
