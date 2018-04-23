It’s official. Martin O’Neill signs new deal with FAI

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has signed a two-year contract extension with the FAI.

The news was confirmed this evening prior to UEFA Nations League draw in Switzerland tomorrow.

The Derryman and his entire backroom team — Roy Keane, Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and Seamus McDonagh — will now steer Ireland through the Nations League and the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

The news has been broadly welcomed by fans on social media but has not come as a surprise for some.
