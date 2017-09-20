It’s Galway v Waterford for Hurler of Year award but should Gearoid McInerney have been nominated?

Joe Canning is the sole Galway player to be nominated for this year’s Hurler of the Year award.

The star Tribeman forward will go up against the Waterford duo of Jamie Barron and Kevin Moran for hurling’s top individual honour.

That mean’s there’s no place for Gearoid McInerney, despite his selection as the Sunday Game Hurler of the Year.

Gearóid McInerney not even being on the shortlist for hurler of the year is a disgrace, #HOTY for me,8 years since a back won the award now🤔 — Jake Ryan (@jakeryan1498) September 20, 2017

Canning’s teammate Conor Whelan is favourite to take home the Young Hurler of the Year gong - he’s nominated alongside Cork’s Mark Coleman and Waterford’s Conor Gleeson.

The 45 PwC All-Star nominees have also been revealed, and as expected Galway lead the way with 14 nods.

Jonathan Glynn is the only starter from the All-Ireland final not to receive a nomination.

Waterford have 11 nominees, while semi-finalists Cork and Tipperary get 8 and 5 nods respectively.

Wexford are next with 4, followed by Kilkenny with 2 and Clare with 1.

The winners will be announced at Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3rd.

GOALKEEPERS:

Colm Callanan (Galway); Anthony Nash (Cork); Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford).

DEFENDERS:

Damien Cahalane, Mark Coleman, Colm Spillane (Cork); Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, John Hanbury, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Adrian Tuohey (Galway); Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny); Pádraic Maher (Tipperary); Noel Connors, Tadhg de Búrca, Darragh Fives, Conor Gleeson, Philip Mahony (Waterford); Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford).

MIDFIELDERS:

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork); David Burke, Johnny Coen (Galway); Brendan Maher (Tipperary); Jamie Barron (Waterford); Lee Chin (Wexford).

FORWARDS:

Shane O’Donnell (Clare); Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Conor Lehane (Cork); Joe Canning, Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan (Galway); TJ Reid (Kilkenny); Seamus Callanan, John McGrath, Noel McGrath (Tipperary); Austin Gleeson, Pauric Mahony, Kevin Moran, Michael Walsh (Waterford); Conor McDonald (Wexford).

Hurler of the year nominees:

Joe Canning (Galway); Jamie Barron, Kevin Moran (Waterford).

Young hurler of the year nominees:

Mark Coleman (Cork); Conor Whelan (Galway); Conor Gleeson (Waterford).

Breakdown:

Galway 14, Waterford 11, Cork 8, Tipperary 5, Wexford 4, Kilkenny 2, Clare 1.