Italy's elimination from World Cup leaves Twitter in shock

Sweden have done the unthinkable and knocked four-times World champions Italy out of the World Cup.

The Azurri will be missing from Russia after their 1-0 aggregate defeat to the Swedes.

There was shock on Twitter at Italy's elimination tonight.

Many fans were heartbroken for the Italians.

There was some sympathy for their legendary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, too, with Twitter user Miguel Rabines‏ @miguelrabines saying: "I am beyond heartbroken for Italy and for Buffon!"

So what are the Azurri going to do next Summer?

Charlie Dye had a suggestion, saying "Hi #Italy. Fancy a friendly next summer if you're not busy? #Scotland."

