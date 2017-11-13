Italy's elimination from World Cup leaves Twitter in shock
Sweden have done the unthinkable and knocked four-times World champions Italy out of the World Cup.
The Azurri will be missing from Russia after their 1-0 aggregate defeat to the Swedes.
There was shock on Twitter at Italy's elimination tonight.
#ITASWE Farwell Italy Farewell #Buffon Not in my lifetime have #Azzurri failed to qualify for WC. That's something A sad day and that's football— Stephen Headley (@stepheadley) November 13, 2017
Italy haven’t qualified for the World Cup for the 1st time since 1958. Stunned. #ITASWE— Dan Evans (@DanEvans106) November 13, 2017
Many fans were heartbroken for the Italians.
Heart breaking for @azzurri 💔😢#WCQ2018 #ITASWE— Nashad (@na5had) November 13, 2017
Aww poor Italy. I know how it feels man. Big hug all the way from The Netherlands 😭♥️ #ITASWE— Zaalima. (@iamzaalima) November 13, 2017
Never seen a world cup without Italy😓😓 Real loss! Sad night/ morning from India 😢 #WCQ #WCQ2018 #WorldCup #ITASWE— Sivabrat Deka Jr. (@Sivabratdeka) November 13, 2017
There was some sympathy for their legendary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, too, with Twitter user Miguel Rabines @miguelrabines saying: "I am beyond heartbroken for Italy and for Buffon!"
Terrible.. #ITASWE #ITASUE #ITASVE #Buffon pic.twitter.com/kZw9NgGzup— David ™ (@MonsieurAward) November 13, 2017
sorry Gigi, I would've loved to watch you playing one last big tournament. #ITASWE #FM18 @Cleon81 @MerryGuido @MatthiasSuuck pic.twitter.com/iZSByfO9xK— asah (@asahTV) November 13, 2017
#ITASWE the saddest image tonight #Buffon in tears pic.twitter.com/Xzckue6NG8— Paola (@paolabasket) November 13, 2017
So what are the Azurri going to do next Summer?
Charlie Dye had a suggestion, saying "Hi #Italy. Fancy a friendly next summer if you're not busy? #Scotland."
Hi #Italy. Fancy a friendly next summer if you're not busy?#Scotland #ITASWE— Charlie Dye (@charliedye1963) November 13, 2017
