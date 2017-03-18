It was Vern Cotter's last day as Scotland coach and fans got very emotional

Vern Cotter’s Murrayfield reign ended on a high as he signed off as Scotland head coach with a comfortable 29-0 win over Italy.

The Kiwi rugby union coach got a standing ovation after the RBS 6 Nations game as he strode on to the pitch at full-time.

And fans got all emotional:

Some thought Cotter did an impressive job with the Scottish team during his time:

Scotland coach Vern Cotter.
Cotter joins the lap of honour with his daughter Arabella (Ian Rutherford/PA)

An emotional Cotter fought back tears.

“I’d like to thank the players and everybody for the last three years, it’s been fantastic,” the head coach said in a quivering voice before embracing his players and staff.

And the internet cried even more:

Cotter will be replaced by Glasgow’s Gregor Townsend this summer.
