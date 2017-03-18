It was Vern Cotter's last day as Scotland coach and fans got very emotional

Vern Cotter’s Murrayfield reign ended on a high as he signed off as Scotland head coach with a comfortable 29-0 win over Italy.

The Kiwi rugby union coach got a standing ovation after the RBS 6 Nations game as he strode on to the pitch at full-time.

And fans got all emotional:

Every time the camera goes to Vern Cotter, I get a little more sad 😢 — gilly △⃒⃘ (@iforgotthefall) March 18, 2017

They should give Vern Cotter man of the match. — Chris Evans (@achrisevans) March 18, 2017

I am so sad that this is Vern Cotter's last game 💔 — Lorna Westwood (@LornaWestwood) March 18, 2017

Some thought Cotter did an impressive job with the Scottish team during his time:

Cotter joins the lap of honour with his daughter Arabella (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Wish Vern Cotter wasn't leaving the Scotland job, has done a fantastic job!! #SCOvITA — Cameron Birnie (@CammyBirnie) March 18, 2017

Vern Cotter set bow out with 53% win ratio - better than any other Scotland head coach, even Geech — Jon Newcombe (@RugbyTimes) March 18, 2017

Vern Cotter has done a great job with Scotland, leaving them in a very good place 2 years out from RWC — RDPricey (@RDPricey2) March 18, 2017

Scotland have had a great #6nations Thank you Vern Cotter, sad to see you go#scovita — J (@dharmabum013) March 18, 2017

An emotional Cotter fought back tears.

“I’d like to thank the players and everybody for the last three years, it’s been fantastic,” the head coach said in a quivering voice before embracing his players and staff.

And the internet cried even more:

Nooooooo nooooo no tears @vern_cotter don't cry .... major eye leakage now 😭 pic.twitter.com/1nyIROTzkR — #RugbyGlasgow (@RugbyGlasgow) March 18, 2017

Aww seeing Vern Cotter cry is the greatest thing ever😿💙💙 — Josh Paul (@JoshPaul_AGRFC) March 18, 2017

Vern Cotter proving that big boys do occasionally cry. Great coach who did a fine job. #SCOvITA — Duncan Metcalfe (@TomJoad75) March 18, 2017

If Vern Cotter cries we all cry. Please note he is welcome by all @Scotlandteam fans. — Morgan Clifford (@MKClifford123) March 18, 2017

Cotter will be replaced by Glasgow’s Gregor Townsend this summer.