It was so almost a perfect week for English clubs in the Champions League

Back to Sport Home

It’s been a while since Premier League clubs could accurately be described as dominating European football but on Wednesday night it looked like that could legit be the case.

Alas, while Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund in a hugely entertaining contest, and Manchester City put four past Feyenoord, Liverpool could only draw with Sevilla.

Still, the first round of Champions League games are complete and not one of the five English teams involved lost. In fact, the combined score of all five in matchweek one is 18-3.

The pick of the bunch from Wednesday, despite finishing with ten men after Jan Vertonghen got sent off late on, was Spurs.

The 3-1 victory over Dortmund was a far cry to the two losses Spurs suffered against the German team last season, with Harry Kane scoring twice after Son Heung-min opened the scoring early on.

Dortmund played well and had a goal wrongly disallowed, but Spurs were worthy of their win and people were very impressed.

Alongside Kane, Serge Aurier was the other player fans picked out for praise.

Manchester City, meanwhile, while not up against a team as difficult as Dortmund, produced an outstanding performance to open their seventh successive Champions League campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win at Feyenoord.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus played together and both scored while there were also two headed goals from none other than John Stones.

The 23-year-old centre-back’s performance had people talking.

His goals threw up some wild statistics.

It presumably left three people very happy.

Liverpool were the third team in action on Wednesday and, while City and Spurs went ahead early on, Jurgen Klopp’s team were behind after five minutes.

For many, people watching it was the same old story.

Despite Liverpool suffering many of the same problems in defence, fans were quick to praise one man who had a difficult 2016/17: Alberto Moreno.

Tottenham take on Apoel in the next round and have put themselves in a great position heading into that contest, given Dortmund will be welcoming Real Madrid to the Westfalenstadion while they’re in Cyprus.

City face Shakhtar Donetsk and Liverpool travel to Spartak Moscow, and while there’s no saying how those games will go, there is one thing that’s certain. It’s so nice to have the Champions League back.


KEYWORDS: Viral, ChampionsLeague, UK, Champions League, football, Harry Kane, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport