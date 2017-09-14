It was so almost a perfect week for English clubs in the Champions League

It’s been a while since Premier League clubs could accurately be described as dominating European football but on Wednesday night it looked like that could legit be the case.

Alas, while Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund in a hugely entertaining contest, and Manchester City put four past Feyenoord, Liverpool could only draw with Sevilla.

Still, the first round of Champions League games are complete and not one of the five English teams involved lost. In fact, the combined score of all five in matchweek one is 18-3.

The pick of the bunch from Wednesday, despite finishing with ten men after Jan Vertonghen got sent off late on, was Spurs.

Tottenham right now: pic.twitter.com/wmRGUsoMO5 — Fear The Wall (@FearTheWall) September 13, 2017

The 3-1 victory over Dortmund was a far cry to the two losses Spurs suffered against the German team last season, with Harry Kane scoring twice after Son Heung-min opened the scoring early on.

Dortmund played well and had a goal wrongly disallowed, but Spurs were worthy of their win and people were very impressed.

GOAL! Spurs go 3-1 up thanks to another Harry Kane goal.



Ah, he's only a four season wonder. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 13, 2017

Fantastic result, Wembley hoodoo banished & Spurs finally look at HOME with Europe's elite. Mauricio Pochettino - He's magic you know #COYS — Ben Harris (@thisisbenharris) September 13, 2017

Pochettino exemplary tonight. Saw the first half issues, corrected at half-time, Spurs have looked excellent. 20 mins to play... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) September 13, 2017

Alongside Kane, Serge Aurier was the other player fans picked out for praise.

Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier looking like the best signings we have made in years!!!! #COYS — WhiteHartLady (@AmandaSeager) September 13, 2017

Aurier looks absolute class! Never have I seen a player adapt at Spurs quicker than he has! Magnificent display! #COYS — Ben Boorman (@benspurs21) September 13, 2017

Manchester City, meanwhile, while not up against a team as difficult as Dortmund, produced an outstanding performance to open their seventh successive Champions League campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win at Feyenoord.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus played together and both scored while there were also two headed goals from none other than John Stones.

The 23-year-old centre-back’s performance had people talking.

John Stones MOTM for me. More passes than any other player (128, 98% complete) & in possession more than any other player (10%) + 2 goals. — Dan Cox (@DataInsightDan) September 13, 2017

His goals threw up some wild statistics.

European Cup goals

John Stones tonight: 2

Diego Maradona all-time: 2 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 13, 2017

Champions League goals this season:



⚽️⚽️ Lionel Messi

⚽️⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️⚽️ Harry Kane

⚽️⚽️ John Stones#UCL pic.twitter.com/1wnXKXgs7E — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 13, 2017

John Stones has now scored 3 Champions League goals since joining Man City; Sergio Agüero (6) is the only teammate with more.



Specialist. 😉 pic.twitter.com/fQVC51Lc0i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 13, 2017

It presumably left three people very happy.

🙌 Three customers backed John Stones to score a brace at 200/1.



😂 Genuinely unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QOS0J3YbGw — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) September 13, 2017

Liverpool were the third team in action on Wednesday and, while City and Spurs went ahead early on, Jurgen Klopp’s team were behind after five minutes.

For many, people watching it was the same old story.

A shame Liverpool's poor defending will cost them potential success in the season. Attacking looks great, midfield okay, defence, Lovren :( — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) September 13, 2017

Liverpool threw away a win. There's an imbalance between attacking play and suspect defending. Plus - inability to close games down? 2-2. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) September 13, 2017

Liverpool summed up:

World class attack

Sunday League defence — Kop-Ice (@kopice86) September 13, 2017

Waited 3 years to see my team return to the Champions League for Lovren to concede in 5 mins and Lovren to concede in the 70th. — Sadio Sane (@Judiniho) September 13, 2017

Despite Liverpool suffering many of the same problems in defence, fans were quick to praise one man who had a difficult 2016/17: Alberto Moreno.

I think Alberto Moreno deserves some respect. He has truly transformed into a completely new player. He has been exceptional so far today 👌 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 13, 2017

I can't believe I'm saying this but Moreno has really impressed me this season. — - (@AnfieldRd96) September 13, 2017

Credit where due: Moreno looks a totally different player since returning to the squad. Defending & attacking (crosses, particularly) wise. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 13, 2017

Tottenham take on Apoel in the next round and have put themselves in a great position heading into that contest, given Dortmund will be welcoming Real Madrid to the Westfalenstadion while they’re in Cyprus.

City face Shakhtar Donetsk and Liverpool travel to Spartak Moscow, and while there’s no saying how those games will go, there is one thing that’s certain. It’s so nice to have the Champions League back.