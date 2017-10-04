'It was always Ireland for me' says new boy Aiden O'Brien

Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien has he has always wanted to line out for Ireland at international level.

The attacker earned his debut call-up to the senior set-up this season, alongside side fellow first-timers Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire.

O'Brien, who was born in England, said there was no decision to be made about who to declare for.

"It was always Ireland for me, there was no two ways about it," said O'Brien, who has represented the Boys in Green at U17, U19 and U21 level.

Aiden O'Brien. Picture: Sportsfile

"I think I was 17, 16, and I had the option to go England/Ireland when my dad got the call.

"There was no decision to be made. It was always Ireland. As I said I've come through the ranks and now I'm here, I just want to stay here," he added.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has insisted that all three new players - O'Brien, Maguire and Hogan - all have a chance of starting this week.

O'Neill's side trained this morning with everyone taking part, meaning the manager has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Ireland host Moldova in the Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6 before travelling to Cardiff to take on Wales on Monday, October 9.

