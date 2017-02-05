It turns out February 5 is a day of football birthday royalty
If you were born on February 5 and HAVEN’T become a world class professional footballers yet, what are you playing at?
It might seem a fairly innocuous date to have a birthday, but as it happens, numerous legendary footballers were born on the fifth day of February – not least of all, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 32 and showing no signs of slowing down.
Lots of shiny trophies for Ron.
Happy Birthday to Ronaldo 🎉— BigSport (@BigSportGB) February 5, 2017
Ballon d'Or 🏆🏆🏆🏆
Premier League 🏆🏆🏆
UCL 🏆🏆🏆
FA Cup 🏆🏆
Copa Del Rey 🏆🏆
Euros 🏆
La Liga 🏆
One of the greats 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OpPmpeNZUs
Over on the other side of the title race, Neymar celebrates turning 25 with Barcelona. Just the 50 international goals in 75 Brazil games for the forward.
465 games— TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 5, 2017
280 goals
187 assists
14 titles
Neymar turns 25 today. pic.twitter.com/3BWvU8fVxj
Carlos Tevez meanwhile has reached the grand old age of 33. A Champions League winner with Manchester United in 2008, Tevez has won three Premier League titles as well as Serie A titles with Juventus.
Tevez + ⚪️⚫️ = ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 5, 2017
Just try and pick a favourite out of these... pic.twitter.com/J2vVwzBeSl
And what about Romania’s legendary midfielder, Gheorghe Hagi? He played for Real Madrid AND Barcelona, as well as scoring three goals at the 1994 World Cup. Happy 52nd birthday, Gheorghe!
A former Real Madrid & Barcelona star is celebrating...— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 5, 2017
🇷🇴 Happy 52nd birthday Gheorghe Hagi! 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/Mq2gI7ErPc
Last, and probably least, but still a pretty good footballer, it’s Adnan Januzaj, who notched two assists for Sunderland in their 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace the day before he turned 22.
Adnan Januzaj created 2 chances vs. Crystal Palace today.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 4, 2017
Both were assists for Jermain Defoe's goals. pic.twitter.com/9mj0eOjI5a
Today's football birthdays:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 5, 2017
Adnan Januzaj (22)
Neymar (25)
Cristiano Ronaldo (32)
Carlos Tevez (33)
Gheorghe Hagi (52)
Birthday jackpot. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/H9skbZjZcE
A great 5-a-side team, no doubt – they’d have to play “rush goalkeeper” though.
