It turns out Bayern Munich v Real Madrid will be quite the reunion for several people

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid is a mouthwatering tie without any added extras, but this one will be about more than just two of the best sides going head to head.

That’s because, on both sides, there will be a few reunions on show.

Last time Real Madrid played Bayern in Europe:



1⃣️. Xabi Alonso was at Real

2⃣️. Toni Kroos was at Bayern

3⃣️. Carlo Ancelotti managed Real — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) March 17, 2017

Yes, Carlo Ancelotti, the man who won La Decima for Real Madrid, will meet Zinedine Zidane in the technical area, a man who added the club’s 11th Champions League title just last year.

Furthermore, Zidane worked under the Italian in 2014, helping Ancelotti knock the Germans out 5-0 on aggregate on the way to their 10th European Cup – now that’s a narrative.

On top of that, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will return to Bayern, while Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso will return to Real Madrid, if you see what we mean…

Bayern v Madrid will mean a little bit more to Xabi Alonso & Toni Kroos! 😉



Who will reach the semi-finals? RT for FCB, ❤️️ for RM.#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/4CUJH3HkE3 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2017

And as the cherry on top of the cake, Alonso recently announced his retirement, so this is effectively his testimonial – it’s just missing a bit of Liverpool (perhaps they could play both legs at Anfield).

Bayern v Real. The Xabi Alonso farewell derby. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) March 17, 2017

So a great match in prospect then, with no shortage of things to talk about for the commentators.

This Real Madrid fan saw the opportunity to be a bit cheeky however.

Perfect timing for Xabi Alonso. Will play his last Champions League game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Lucky guy. — Ali (@RM_Insider) March 17, 2017

Ancelotti and Alonso will do their best to make sure that is not the case.