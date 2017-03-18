It turns out Bayern Munich v Real Madrid will be quite the reunion for several people

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid is a mouthwatering tie without any added extras, but this one will be about more than just two of the best sides going head to head.

That’s because, on both sides, there will be a few reunions on show.

Yes, Carlo Ancelotti, the man who won La Decima for Real Madrid, will meet Zinedine Zidane in the technical area, a man who added the club’s 11th Champions League title just last year.

Furthermore, Zidane worked under the Italian in 2014, helping Ancelotti knock the Germans out 5-0 on aggregate on the way to their 10th European Cup – now that’s a narrative.

On top of that, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will return to Bayern, while Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso will return to Real Madrid, if you see what we mean…

And as the cherry on top of the cake, Alonso recently announced his retirement, so this is effectively his testimonial – it’s just missing a bit of Liverpool (perhaps they could play both legs at Anfield).

So a great match in prospect then, with no shortage of things to talk about for the commentators.

This Real Madrid fan saw the opportunity to be a bit cheeky however.

Ancelotti and Alonso will do their best to make sure that is not the case.
