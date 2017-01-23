It takes hard work, weights and lots of tennis balls to become a Real Madrid goalkeeper apparently

We always knew it took a lot more than putting two jumpers down as goalposts to become a top goalkeeper, but even so there are a few surprising elements to Real Madrid’s goalkeeper training.

One thing that piqued our interest was the sight of Keylor Navas making saves with one hand and holding a weight in the other, but it’s the introduction of tennis balls we really liked.

This is some next level hand-eye coordination.

Navas, Kiko Casilla and Ruben Yanez took to the training ground in this video released by the club, and put their reflexes to the test with a number of drills.

The 30-year-old Navas has quite unbelievable reactions – if they’re struggling to get a tennis ball past him, it’s no surprise Real went 40 games unbeaten.

Next up we’d like to see some space hoppers involved. Easy to save, hilarious to watch.