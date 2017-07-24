It looks like Naby Keita and Diego Demme are friends again after reported training ground incident

After Sky Sports reported a training ground incident between RB Leipzig players Naby Keita and Diego Demme, the club released a video which suggests whatever happened, it’s water under the bridge.

Footage circulating on social media suggested Keita and Demme had made poor tackles on one another in training for the Bundesliga side, but as per the club’s Twitter account, Demme escaped with only minor injuries.

Let off for Diego #Demme. He suffered a bruised knee from a tackle in training, but his meniscus & ligaments are fine. Get well soon, Diego! pic.twitter.com/GG9I4wM6Z4 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 24, 2017

Keita has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp already having signed Mohamed Salah so far in the transfer window.

But the question remains – how are things between 22-year-old Keita and Demme?

Well, the club has that covered too.

Naby means no harm 😅 Diego #Demme has a message for #DieRotenBullen fans and a special physiotherapist too! pic.twitter.com/t8kccgCJC8 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 24, 2017

“Hello RBL fans! My knee is looking fine and I’ll be back on the pitch in a few days, I’m in safe hands here,” says Demme, who then gestures towards Keita before the pair exchange a brief hug.

Either they’re very good actors, or everything has been forgiven.