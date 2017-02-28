It looks like Jamie Carragher has taken Liverpool's latest loss really badly

The first two months of 2017 haven’t happened exactly as Liverpool supporters may have expected, with six losses in all competitions since their 1-0 victory over Man City on New Year’s Eve.

In a world where supporting a football club is no longer as simple as having ties to an area, it’s reasonable to assume that Liverpool have probably lost a fair few fans during this period.

But they wouldn’t have expected to lose this one.

Interview & training with Lukaku coming now on @SkySportsNewsHQ pic.twitter.com/hCUL5eaRK3 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 28, 2017

Yep, that’s a man who’s made more appearances for Liverpool than all but one person, wearing the training gear of their rivals.

After the Reds’ dire performance against champions Leicester, you can hardly blame him.

Of course, Carragher hasn’t switched allegiances (he’s actually already done that once before, having followed Everton home and away up to his teenage years) but was preparing to interview and train with Toffee Romelu Lukaku for Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher showing his true colours. pic.twitter.com/h3P5cH7xvl — Ed (@dixiessixty) February 28, 2017

Still, it’s not stopped Blues fans taking advantage of the situation.

Here are two of #LFC's biggest legends, Carragher and Gerrard. Blues through and through 😂😂😂#EFC #justsaying pic.twitter.com/YeCFXF2RrE — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) February 28, 2017

Reds get smashed by LCFC then Carragher turns up on Sky at USMFF in his Everton training kit. They'll be jumping in the Mersey like lemmings — Craig Hoyland (@CraigHoyland1) February 28, 2017

Liverpool are so bad that even Carragher has changed teams #LFC pic.twitter.com/hBKmjEb3Bn — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) February 28, 2017

Although there are some that imagine he’s not particularly pleased about the set-up.

Bet Carragher's seething pic.twitter.com/Aq6Cgr23Er — EFC Feelin Blue (@EFCFeelinBlue) February 28, 2017

If you were in any doubt, take a look at this picture, where life really looks like it’s hit Carra hard.

Let’s hope Liverpool get back to winning ways, for his sake.