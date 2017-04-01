Is the title race back on? Here's what Chelsea and Tottenham fans think

Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat AT HOME to Crystal Palace, combined with Tottenham’s hard-fought 2-0 win at Burnley, means that the Premier League title race has sprung back into life.

Or has it? Here’s what fans of the top two clubs in the country make of it all.

The Chelsea point of view

Chelsea’s defeat was just their fourth in the league this season, and their first since the start of January.

The result means that their lead over Spurs is now just seven points, with nine games to go – is that enough of a cushion?

We are still winning the league. Conte's Chelsea will not bottle this. Trust me. — • (@SimpIyEden) April 1, 2017

The Blues have Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton all to come, as well as welcoming Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Scary.

Some saw the result as a timely reminder that the league isn’t won until it’s won, if you know what we mean…

Reality check to all those Chelsea fans who claimed we've already won the title. — The Chelsea Dugout (@bp_cfc) April 1, 2017

… while others were a little more optimistic.

Chelsea need 21 points from 27 points. #Believe — iChelseaTweets (@iChelseaTweets) April 1, 2017

Chelsea Twitter will be fun when Swansea beat Tottenham and we beat city on Wednesday — ㅤ (@SimplyCosta) April 1, 2017

Squeaky bum time?

The Tottenham point of view

FULL-TIME: A fine second-half display as goals from @ericdier and Sonny seal a big three points at Turf Moor! #COYS pic.twitter.com/nE7iC7cImN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 1, 2017

Tottenham, meanwhile, have lost just one league game in 14 – and are currently enjoying a run of four wins in a row.

We think this is what might be termed, “cautious optimism”.

Dreaming of the impossible right now. "Tottenham Hotspur champions of England" .... — Matt (@harrywinksfc) April 1, 2017

Chelsea v Man City Swansea v Spurs Wednesday. Interesting, we could end up just 4 point behind them. Or 10 points ! — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 1, 2017

Yes it's very unlikely we'll catch Chelsea, but Football is nothing without hope, so get believing. — The Spurs Brain (@TheSpursBrain) April 1, 2017

The north London side finished third last season – can they go two places better this year?