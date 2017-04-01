Is the title race back on? Here's what Chelsea and Tottenham fans think

Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat AT HOME to Crystal Palace, combined with Tottenham’s hard-fought 2-0 win at Burnley, means that the Premier League title race has sprung back into life.

Or has it? Here’s what fans of the top two clubs in the country make of it all.

The Chelsea point of view

Chelsea’s defeat was just their fourth in the league this season, and their first since the start of January.

The result means that their lead over Spurs is now just seven points, with nine games to go – is that enough of a cushion?

The Blues have Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton all to come, as well as welcoming Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Scary.

Some saw the result as a timely reminder that the league isn’t won until it’s won, if you know what we mean…

… while others were a little more optimistic.

Squeaky bum time?

The Tottenham point of view

Tottenham, meanwhile, have lost just one league game in 14 – and are currently enjoying a run of four wins in a row.

We think this is what might be termed, “cautious optimism”.

The north London side finished third last season – can they go two places better this year?
