Is the Premier League boring? Phil Neville certainly thinks so

The Premier League is often heralded as the best league in the world, but Phil Neville would have to disagree.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, the former Manchester United defender said he's been disappointed by the Premier League for a number of weeks.

Referencing the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Neville felt Real were streaks ahead.

"I saw Real Madrid play to a level on Tuesday night that I don't think anyone in the Premier League can actually get anywhere near at this moment in time.

"It's no surprise we've not got any teams in the last four of the Champions League."

Neville reckons the only player from the Premier League who would get into the Real Madrid team would be United stopper David De Gea.

Does he have a point - is the Premier League now boring? Have your say below.

By Steve Neville

