Is Nemanja Matic to Manchester United a really good idea, or a really bad one?

With the football transfer rumour mill in full swing, Nemanja Matic from Chelsea to Manchester United is the latest gossip to get fans talking – but are United fans keen?

The 28-year-old Serbia midfielder played 35 league games during Chelsea’s Premier League-winning 2016/17 season, and has a goal or two like this one in his locker.

Nemanja Matić's amazing strike against Tottenham was our No.1 goal in the 2016/17 FA Cup.



When he hits them....they stay hit! 👊 pic.twitter.com/yqA9HfmPz6 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) June 26, 2017

Furthermore, he’s a pretty effective plug in midfield, and has been for a while now.

Nemanja Matic: No midfielder has made more tackles + interceptions combined than Matic (540) in the Premier League since January 2014 pic.twitter.com/1LShkrMwDf — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 26, 2017

So why are some United fans not keen on the suggestion of Matic, a three-time Premier League champion, in a United shirt?

For some it’s the fact the midfielder turns 29 in August – not exactly past his prime, but with not a lot of it to come.

If we sign Matic and not Fabinho. #mufc pic.twitter.com/OqZRIwpQV0 — Full Time Reds (@FULLTIMEREDS) June 26, 2017

For others it’s the fact Matic has not been playing to the standard he did during the 2014/15 campaign. For that reason, the £40 million price tag seems agreeable to Chelsea fans.

£40m for Nemanja Matic. Take that money & run @ChelseaFC — ㅤ (@HazardEdition) June 26, 2017

Furthermore, Monaco midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a move away from the principality – at 23 years old, the Brazil international has age on his side too.

But not everyone thinks it’s a bad idea.

Not one of José Mourinho's four signings last season was a poor choice. Would be inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt with Matić. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 26, 2017

Others felt that Matic’s arrival could help other players too.

Don't know why united fans are so outraged at Matic signing. Yes a bit overpriced but he will give pogba the freedom to play his game — OfficialMUFCSource (@MUFC_Source_) June 26, 2017

While some pointed out that football fans should expect deals such as this to cost more in the current market.

Matic would be a good addition for #MUFC. But regarding the reported price, who cares? Footballers are overpriced nowadays. Get over it. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) June 26, 2017

Could Matic win a fourth Premier League title at United?