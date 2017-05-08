Is Jurgen Klopp doing a better job at Liverpool than Brendan Rodgers did?

Many Liverpool fans would have said life under Jurgen Klopp is better than life with his predecessor, Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp's good humour and gegenpressing style has endeared him to many but the Reds have still found consistency hard to come by.

A stat from the BBC has compared the success of both managers over their first 65 games - and the result is pretty interesting.

Brendan Rodgers after 65 #PL Liverpool games: W33 D18 L14 (117 pts)



- Jurgen Klopp after 65 Liverpool #PL games W33 D18 L14 (117 pts) #LFC pic.twitter.com/vX02QyBVpK — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 7, 2017

A carbon copy.

Klopp is currently preparing his sides for the final two games of the season, two games Liverpool must win to secure Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has seen his Celtic side claim another Scottish title, going unbeaten in the process.

So - would any Liverpool fans take Rodgers back?