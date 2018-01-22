Is Jesse Lingard’s welcome tweet to Alexis Sanchez cringeworthy or quality?

When a footballer makes a big move like Alexis Sanchez has from Arsenal to Manchester United, it’s always nice to receive a warm welcome from the new team-mates.

The question is, just how warm is this welcome from United midfielder, Jesse Lingard?

Hello, Is That @Alexis_Sanchez ?😳🔥 Welcome To @ManUtd 🔴 I Knew You Wanted To Come Milly Rock With The Mandem 🕺🏼👀 #manchesterunited #JLingz pic.twitter.com/n7qJk73QhW — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 22, 2018

Lingard, who has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for United this season, scored a brace against Arsenal earlier in the season in a 3-1 United win and celebrated one of his goals with the Milly Rock dance.

And while football fans can’t help but acknowledge the quality of Lingard’s performances on the pitch, they weren’t all so keen on his tweet.

BREAKING - Alexis Sanchez leaves Man United after only 1 hour at the club. — Jack (@salop_jack) January 22, 2018

Will Sanchez and Lingard play in the same team, or will it be one or the other?

Cheerio to your starting position and possibly world cup squad place — Dan Gabriel (@DanG188) January 22, 2018

Some enjoyed the cheeky social media post from the midfielder.

LOOOOOL JESSE DOESNT RATE ARSENAL IN THE SLIGHTEST — 🇨🇱7️⃣ (@ffsCenk) January 22, 2018

Go on Jesse — mufc global (@MUTD_Global) January 22, 2018

Others? Not so much.

Won’t he take your place in the team though? — Sven Mislintat FC (@AFC_Diary) January 22, 2018

This is the most embarrassing thing I have ever read. — Darren Trawford (@DTrawford) January 22, 2018

Maybe just follow in Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi’s footsteps next time, Jesse. Here he is, welcoming former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Classic stuff, from emoji to hashtag.