Is Jesse Lingard's welcome tweet to Alexis Sanchez cringeworthy or quality?

When a footballer makes a big move like Alexis Sanchez has from Arsenal to Manchester United, it’s always nice to receive a warm welcome from the new team-mates.

The question is, just how warm is this welcome from United midfielder, Jesse Lingard?

Lingard, who has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for United this season, scored a brace against Arsenal earlier in the season in a 3-1 United win and celebrated one of his goals with the Milly Rock dance.

And while football fans can’t help but acknowledge the quality of Lingard’s performances on the pitch, they weren’t all so keen on his tweet.

Will Sanchez and Lingard play in the same team, or will it be one or the other?

Some enjoyed the cheeky social media post from the midfielder.

Others? Not so much.

Maybe just follow in Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi’s footsteps next time, Jesse. Here he is, welcoming former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Classic stuff, from emoji to hashtag.
