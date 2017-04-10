Is Dele Alli world class?

The term “world class” can be difficult to define, but most agree there aren’t as many top footballers in the Premier League as there used to be.

More specifically, is there a world-class English footballer about at the moment? Dele Alli might have something to say about that.

The Tottenham midfielder, who joined Spurs for £5 million back in January 2015, is a central figure in a side challenging for the Premier League title.

And after another beautiful goal, this time in a 4-0 win against Watford, his name will once again be in the headlines.

Dele Alli has now scored more league goals (16) this season than any other U21 player in Europe's top five leagues.



What. A. Strike. 😳 pic.twitter.com/DwDjYuvOjq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 8, 2017

14 - Dele Alli has been directly involved in 14 goals in 13 Premier League games for Spurs in 2017 (10 goals, 4 assists). Prodigy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2017

The goal takes him to 20 for the season, and 16 in the league – from a midfield position, that’s Frank Lampard territory.

But is he world class?

Dele Alli has it all. Edging towards being a world class talent with every passing game... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 8, 2017

The former MK Dons star has played 46 games so far this season, showing the sort of consistency of fitness that players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrate – he’s also earned 17 England caps in total, at just 20 years of age.

Spurs are absolutely mullering Watford here. Should Dele Alli be a real contender for player of the year? #TOTWAT — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 8, 2017

It's obscene that Dele Alli can be this good at 20. Best English player since Rooney came through. — Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) April 8, 2017

Alli’s debut season saw him notch 10 league goals for the north London side, as Spurs fell short in the title race that saw Leicester triumph.

£5m for Dele Alli is one of the best signings in Premier League history — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) April 8, 2017

Who could disagree that Alli’s value is around £50 million? With such a long career ahead of him, he’s going to be costly.

Dele Alli's 16th Premier League goal of the season...more than Aguero and level with Ibrahimovic.



Value soaring past the £50m mark #COYS — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) April 8, 2017

“An outrageous talent,” says Darren Fletcher. Does that translate to “world class”?

@Dele_Alli is officially an outrageous talent 👌🏻⚽️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) April 8, 2017

Perhaps the one thing that counts against Alli is a lack of trophies…

Dele Alli could be Ballon d'Or material one day. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) April 8, 2017

…but with Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals and still in the Premier League title race, that could all change very soon.