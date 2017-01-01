Irish youngster Ryan Manning describes “the best feeling ever” after dream debut for QPR

Ireland underage international Ryan Manning has enjoyed a “dream debut” after being suddenly drafted into the QPR first-team, writes Stephen Barry.

The 20-year-old from Galway was only given a squad number 24 hours before he played the full 90 minutes in the centre of the park away to Wolves. What’s more, the Rs scored a late winner to end a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory.

New boss Ian Holloway was full of praise for Manning, saying, “He epitomised what I’m all about. He showed heart, fight – that’s also as good a debut as I’ve seen.”

Manning was equally thrilled with his first start for the Championship side.

“It was an unbelievable feeling. If someone had said to me this time last week I’d have made my debut at Wolves on New Year’s Eve, I’d have laughed,” he told qpr.co.uk.

“It was a dream debut – the best feeling I’ve ever had in football.

“To start for QPR in such a big game and then to play the 90 minutes and win the match in the final few minutes was an unreal feeling. I couldn’t ask for anything more to be honest.

Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for @QPRFC yesterday and more importantly to get all 3 points. 👍🏼🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ou2STtZBdU — ryan manning (@ryanmanning4) January 1, 2017

“I’ve been here for almost two years now and it’s all been working towards this. I’ve had to be patient and bide my time, waiting for an opportunity.

“The gaffer told me that he believed in me and that gave me the confidence to go out there and play the way I did.

“I felt I proved I can handle it and hopefully I’ll continue to be involved now.”

Manning played for Mervue United and Galway United before joining QPR in January 2015.

After two years at Loftus Road, the short turnaround from becoming part of the first-team squad to starting at Molineux helped him take it all in his stride.

“I got told on Friday morning that I was going to be in the squad and there was a chance I could play – and then it was confirmed on Saturday morning.

“Before I could think too much about it, I was out there playing and it felt amazing.

“I tried to treat it like any other game to be honest. I got a couple of nice early touches and hit a few decent diags to the wide players and that helped settle me down.

“It was the best feeling ever to be out there playing for QPR. And to win the game in such dramatic style, at a time when the whole club was desperate for a victory, was just amazing.”