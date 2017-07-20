Irish women and mens’ soccer teams for World University Games announced

Dublin based players have made up the majority of the Irish Men and Women University soccer squads competing at the upcoming World University Games (WUG) in Taiwan, reports Fergus Jayes.

Two UCD players, Daire O’Connor and Jason McClelland will represent the First Division side in Taiwan, and are joined by IT Blanchardstown’s Ian Molloy and Jamie Hollywood, with the latter also on the books for Drogheda United.

DCU defender Ross Taheny annd striker Joe Doyle of DIT and Airtricity First Division side Cabinteely complete the Dublin contingent.

The Men’s side begin their campaign on Friday at 12.30pm Irish time, with a tricky opener against France, who they beat in the 5th/8th place playoff in South Korea in 2015.

The Women’s team face off against Mexico in their opener at 9am Irish time, with National League side UCD Waves players dominating the side.

Jetta Barrill, Dearbhile Beirne, Orlagh Nolan, Claire Walsh and Chloe Mustaki are all named on the 20-woman squad, with Rebekah Carroll, who plays for the Waves but attends Maynooth University, making up the strong UCD contingent.

WNL leaders Peamount United are represented by Clare Kinsella, Amber Barrett, and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, who will be joined by DCU’s Aoibhin Webb, Aisling Frawley, and Ailbhe Clancy.

The side will be coached by current women’s senior national team manager Colin Bell.

Ireland Women’s Squad: Goalkeepers: A. Budden (Cork IT / Cork City WFC), E. Badana (UCC / Cork City WFC). Defenders: C. McNamara (UCC / Cork City WFC), C. Walsh (UCD / UCD Waves), C. Mustaki (UCD / UCD Waves), J. Berrill (UCD / UCD Waves), R. Carroll (Maynooth University / UCD Waves), S. Fox (NUI Galway, Galway WFC). Midfielders: A. Clancy (Dublin City University), A. Frawley (Dublin City University / Wexford Youths WFC), C. Kinsella (IT Carlow / Peamount United), D. Beirne (UCD / UCD Waves), K. McCarthy (UCC / Cork City WFC), L. Casserly (NUI Galway / Galway WFC), N. McLaughlin (Northumbria University), O. Nolan (UCD / UCD Waves). Forwards: A. Barrett (Maynooth University / Peamount United), C. O’Riordan (IT Carlow / Wexford Youths WFC), E. Ryan-Doyle (IT Blanchardstown / Peamount United), A. Webb (Dublin City University / Wexford Youths WFC)

Ireland Men’s Squad: Goalkeepers: I. Molloy (IT Blanchardstown / Firhouse Clover), J. Coll (GMIT / Glenea United). Defenders: B. McAuliffe (UCC / UCC AFC), D. Brookes (Athlone IT / Athlone Town), S. O’Mahony (UCC / Cork City), G. Kinneen (NUI Galway / Galway United), R.Taheny (Dublin City University / Ballinamallard United), S. McLoughlin (UCC / Cork City), M. Nugent (NUI Galway / Galway United), E. Dempsey (IT Carlow / Drogheda United). Midfielders: C. Barry (NUI Galway / Athlone Town), D. O’Connor (UCD / UCD AFC), J. Hollywood (IT Blanchardstown / Drogheda United), J. McKeown (Maynooth University), S. Daly-Butz (UCC / UCC AFC), J. McClelland (UCD / UCD AFC), S. Dunne (IT Carlow / Wexford). Forwards: G. Coughlan (University of Limerick / Limerick), J. Lyons (Athlone IT / Athlone Town), J. Doyle (Dublin IT / Cabinteely)