'Irish trainers are world leaders': Racing world reacts to phenomenal Melbourne Cup 1-2-3

Irish-trained horses completed a remarkable clean sweep at the Melbourne Cup this morning, as Joseph O'Brien's Rekindling overtook his father Aidan's Johannes Vermeer in the home straight for victory, writes Stephen Barry.

Willie Mullins' Max Dynamite rounded out the 1-2-3 for Ireland in a race which has rarely featured international winners - the first two trained by Dermot Weld in 1993 and 2002.

The 24-year-old O'Brien becomes the youngest winning trainer of the world's richest two-mile handicap, which remains one of the few prizes to evade his world-record breaking, Group 1-winning father Aidan, who is on holiday in Barbados.

However, after a post-race phone call, Joseph said his father was "delighted" for him.

Irish jockeys, trainers and fans were quick to offer their congratulations too - once they'd woken up!

It's another chapter to the history of Irish success down under, following on from Weld and the 2012 race, which saw the first seven horses home all bred in Ireland.

And it opens the next generation of O'Brien success too.
By Stephen Barry

