Irish Special Olympics team to arrive home with medals today

Some 26 Irish athletes are on their way home after securing a bumper crop of eight medals for skiing at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria.

The team will be greeted by fans and family members when they land in Terminal Two at Dublin Airport at 1:30pm this afternoon.

Pic: Team Ireland's Caolan McConville, who won a Silver and a Bronze medal.

They will be accompanied by 12 members of their management team and 100 volunteers who travelled to help organising the games.

Chief Executive of Special Olympics Ireland, Matt English, said that the athletes are bringing home two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

"We had six alpine skiers competing at two disciplines - the slalom and the giant slalom," he said.

"in total we had eight medals, which is absolutely fantastic.

"I would really like to take the opportunity to thank the almost 100 volunteers who travelled out to the games, to all the family members who were there, and our sponsors who made it all possible."