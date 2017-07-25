Irish sailor earns a spot in famous Fastnet Race

Cork sailor Nin O’Leary will race with British skipper Alex Thomson in the famous biennial offshore Fastnet Race, starting from Cowes on Sunday August 6 and finishing at Plymouth.

Thomson, who finished second in the Vendee Globe earlier this year said he was looking forward to taking part in the Fastnet again and to have Nin as his co-skipper.

"It is great to be able to support the new generation of offshore sailors."

Alex Thompson and Nin O’Leary in action

O’Leary, a young, talent in offshore sailing has been training with the Alex Thomson Racing team this summer and assisted the team in preparations ahead of the Vendee Globe in 2016 where he completed over 1500nm onboard HUGO BOSS.

O’Leary said he was thrilled about the opportunity to race with Alex and onboard HUGO BOSS.

"Alex has set the benchmark in offshore sailing and being chosen to co-skipper the boat with him is a huge honour and allows me to start the preparation for my own Vendee Globe campaign in 2020. We are looking forward to a great race together."

This year is the 47th year of the Fastnet Race, now sponsored by Rolex, and the race is limited to 340 entries.