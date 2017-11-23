Irish Rugby team announced ahead of clash with Argentina
23/11/2017 - 13:34:20Back to Rugby Sport Home
Joe Schmidt has announced the Irish team set to face Argentina on Saturday in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.
The Ireland boss has made wholesale changes to his Ireland side calling on more experienced players who sat out last weekend's test against Fiji.
Here's the Ireland team for Saturday #TeamOfUs #IREVARG #GuinnessSeries #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/TzGBBxMjnG— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 23, 2017
Leinster's Adam Byrne will make his debut for the Irish squad.
Congrats @adamsbyrne - set to win his 1st Ireland cap on Saturday #TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulder #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/4Ton6hrplW— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 23, 2017
The team will line out as follows:
Backs:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Adam Byrne
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jocob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
Forwards:
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Iain Henderson
6. Peter O'Mahony
7. Sean O'Brien
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. John Ryan
19. Devin Toner
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ian Keatley
23. Andrew Conway
Join the conversation - comment here