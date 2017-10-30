Irish racehorse sells for record price at auction

An Irish-owned racehorse has sold for a record price at auction in the UK, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Trained by A P O'Brien, the filly Elizabeth Browning sold for 700,000 guineas (€833k) at Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training sale today.

Consigned by Ballydoyle Racing, the bay filly raced for a partnership of China Horse Club and Mrs John Magnier.

The horse became the highest priced horse ever to be sold at the opening day of the sale when bought by Alex Elliott for a European-based client.

Elizabeth Browning is the daughter of Galileo, which won the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes at the Curragh in July, and Inca Princess.

The three-year-old filly is also a sister to Johannes Vermeer.

"What is not to like about her?" said Elliot.

"She is by Galileo, is a Group 2 winner, won as a juvenile, and is an own-sister to a Group 1 winner in Johannes Vermeer.

"We are delighted to have bought her. She will not run again, she has done her job."