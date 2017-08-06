Irish pride at Women's World Championship Marathon in London

The wife of a former Irish international athlete took bronze, a Mayowoman running for Australia was a top-20 finisher, and a Corkwoman took 33rd spot at the World Athletics Championship marathon event in London today.

Levale AC’s Claire McCarthy finished in a time of 2:38:26 for Ireland after mounting an impressive comeback from 41st through 30km.

Claire McCarthy, 41, and mother of four, on striking the right balance and a good performance #iaafworlds pic.twitter.com/ffd7RQ7qwg — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 6, 2017

In what became an event dripping with Irish stories, Amy Cragg of the United States, whose husband Alistair won the 3000m title for Ireland at the 2005 European Indoors in Madrid, claimed bronze in a tight finish of the women’s marathon over Tower Bridge.

Cragg’s finishing time of 2 hours 27 minutes 18 seconds was the same time registered by silver-medallist and twice former world champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya, as Bahrain’s Rose Chelimo finished seven seconds ahead in the gold-medal position.

Sinead Diver, from Belmullet in Co Mayo, took 20th position for Australia, the nation she moved to 14 years ago.