Irish player dodges punch as mass brawl ends not-so-friendly match

Limerick-born Leeds United defender Paudie O’Connor had a lucky escape last night as he ducked a punch from an opposition player.

The friendly match between a Leeds United XI and Rhyl FC came to an abrupt halt after a brawl broke out between the two sets of players.

End of the match. @rhylfc v @LUFC match abandoned after a shameful display by some players. pic.twitter.com/JO7NMh4OmW — John Wilson (@johnwilsonuk) November 21, 2017

A minute's silence was observed prior to kick off, but the mood soon turned ugly.

Rhyl FC issued a statement after the match, which read: "Following the abandonment of the Friendly match between Rhyl FC and a Leeds United XI this evening (21st November) the club will now launch an internal investigation into the incidents which resulted in the match being halted during the second half.

"The Club will issue no further statement until the completion of this work."