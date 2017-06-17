Irish pair win gold at World Rowing Cup regatta

Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll claimed gold in their lightweight men's pair final at the World Rowing Cup regatta in Poland.

The pair followed up their recent success at the European Championships after they beat Great Britain by nearly two seconds with Brazil coming third.

🚩: Lightweight men's pair 🥇IRL 🥈GBR 🥉BRA - fabulous race from the Irish in tough conditions. https://t.co/bATXc64WCj #WRCPoznan — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) June 17, 2017

The race took place in rough conditions in Poznan, Poland, where earlier, Denise Smith finished sixth lightweight women's single sculls A final.

Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan will compete in the lightweight double sculls A final on Sunday.