Irish Olympian Fionnuala McCormack pulls out of Great Ireland Run due to injury

More than 15,000 are expected to gather at Dublin's Phoenix Park this morning for the Great Ireland Run.

Irish Olympian Fionnuala McCormack was due to defend her title, but this morning announced she was pulling out due to injury.

She said: "Firstly, I would like to wish everyone competing today the best of luck. The Great Ireland Run is one of the most enjoyable runs on the athletic calendar and it is with great regret that I have made the decision to pull out of this year’s event."

The 10k starts at 10.45am this morning.

The 5k is off at 9am, with junior and mini starts at 1.30pm and 2.30pm respectively.