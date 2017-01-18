Irish Olympian Adam Nolan retires to ‘enjoy a few years of hurling’

Olympian and five-time Irish senior champion Adam Nolan has announced his retirement from boxing.

The Wexford man, who represented Ireland at the London Olympics in 2012, says he'll now concentrate on hurling with his club Oulart the Ballagh.

The 29-year-old announced the news in a post on Facebook, saying: "I’ve decided to call it a day on climbing into the ring, a decision that did not come easy and gave me plenty of restless nights over the last couple of months.”

He paid tribute to his family and the coaches who supported him throughout his career.

“To my family for all your support and encouragement along the journey – thank you, I owe it all to you. I couldn’t have asked for two better mentors in Pete Taylor and Billy Walsh, the memories I shared with them are something special.

Nolan won a senior county title with his club last year and, after thanking his fans, said he would continue to play for his home side.

“Most importantly, thank you to every loyal supporter who I’ve shared the good and bad times with, you won't be forgotten. I’ve had no regrets and for me it’s time to hang up the gloves and enjoy a few years of hurling back home with Oulart the Ballagh.”