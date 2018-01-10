Irish jockey 'will regret moment of madness' for rest of his life that lead to cocaine ban

Irish jockey Ger Fox has revealed what is the toughest aspect of his six-month ban for testing positive for cocaine.

The 28-year-old has spoken out about his six-month suspension by the Turf Club which he recieved in November for testing positive for the drug the previous month.

The Irish Grand National-winner said he was "ashamed and embarrassed" about the episode and opened up about how hard it was to tell his parents about it.

The top jockey told the Racing Post: "It was one drunken moment of madness on a night out and I'll regret it until the day I die.

"It has just been one big nightmare. The hardest thing I've ever had to do was tell my parents. I felt sick and weak.

"I was so ashamed of myself and embarrassed. Not in a million years would I dream of ever doing it again. I've learned a very harsh lesson."

He also revealed that fellow jockeys, Ruby Walsh and Davy Russell, have given him great support while he sits through the ban.

Fox said: "Fair play to Ruby Walsh and Davy Russell, they both came up to me and put their arms around me.

"They told me to keep my head down, keep working and that I'd be back in no time. That was reassuring, I really appreciated it."

- Digital desk