Irish jockey Mark Walsh to have injury assessed after Cheltenham

Mark Walsh is to see consultant orthopaedic surgeon Paddy Kenny on Tuesday to assess the progress on the left leg he fractured in a fall in the opening race on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Walsh was partnering Consul De Thaix in the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle when the horse suffered a fatal fall at the sixth-last flight.

He was also concussed in the tumble from the Nicky Henderson-trained Consul De Thaix, owned by JP McManus, for whom Walsh is a retained jockey.

It was bad luck on Walsh as he was getting the pick of the McManus rides, as the owner's number one Barry Geraghty had to miss the entire Festival through injury.

Dr Adrian McGoldrick, Irish Turf Club senior medical officer, said: "Mark Walsh is seeing Paddy Kenny on Tuesday. Then I'll know where things are at and we will go from there."