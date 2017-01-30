Irish international on verge of joining relegation-threatened Sunderland

Darren Gibson is on the verge of joining Sunderland from Everton.

It's believed the Irish international will become the latest player to link up with former Toffees boss David Moyes in their battle to avoid relegation.

Gibson has fallen out of favour at Everton - making just one appearance all season - and hasn't featured for Ireland since the friendly defeat to Belarus last May.

It's so far unclear whether the move is a permanent or loan deal.