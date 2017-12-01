Irish Greyhound Board assures court that hearing into doping claims would be postponed

By Ann O’Loughlin

The Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) has undertaken before the High Court not to hold a hearing today over findings a champion dog had traces of cocaine metabolite in its system, pending further proceedings.

Earlier this week, the court gave trainer Graham Holland, Golden, Co Tipperary, permission to challenge the inquiry into findings concerning Irish Derby winner "Clonbrien Hero".

The findings relate to samples taken from the dog in three races in Cork last June and July. Traces of the drug benzoylecgonine, which is the principal metabolite of cocaine, were found.

A stock image of greyhound racing

Mr Justice Donald Binchy granted lawyers for Mr Holland permission to challenge the inquiry on grounds including that Mr Holland has not been told what exactly the case against him is.

The judge adjourned until today an application to injunct an IGB Control Committee from going ahead with a hearing today to give the IGB an opportunity to attend court first.

When the case was called the court was told the IGB had undertaken that the Control Committee hearing would not go ahead today. The matter was adjourned to January.