Irish golfers make promising start at Turkish Airline Open

The Irish trio in action have made a promising start to the Turkish Airlines Open.

Chief among them, Padraig Harrington who is just a shot off the lead after a 6 under par opening round of 65.

Paul Dunne is 4 under par following a 67, while Shane Lowry opened with a 3 under par round of 68.

Leading the way in Antalya are the trio of Joost Luiten, Nicolas Colsaerts and Haydn Porteous on under par.
