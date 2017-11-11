Irish fans show their colours ahead of World cup play-off

Copenhagen was awash with green as Irish fans mounted a friendly invasion for Saturday's World Cup play-off clash with Denmark.

The central square of the Danish capital was taken over through Saturday, with festive shoppers getting more than they bargained for.

None more so than the patrons of a certain well known lingerie store, who were ruing its proximity to a heaving Irish bar.

Every patron, especially those with the look of bashful husbands, received raucous cheers as they entered and exited the shop through the afternoon.

On one of the early morning flights from Dublin the optimistic captain inquired whether any passengers had a spare ticket.

"Hopefully we'll do the business and you'll all be singing on the flight home," he said, during a somewhat partisan mid-flight update.

On arrival, ground staff wearing Denmark shirts, Viking horn hats and waving flags were waiting to greet the travelling fans.

Better was to come inside the terminal, with the airport authorities laying on free beer for the green and white hordes.

Among the crowds in Amagertorv Square, Bobby Cunningham from Co Donegal, who has been travelling to Ireland away games since the mid-1980s, was dreaming of a summer holiday in Russia.

"It's absolutely brilliant," he said from under his fulsome sombrero.

"We'd love to get to Russia and show Vladimir Putin what having a bit of fun and having a bit of craic is all about."

His friend Frankie Murrin was full of praise for the hosts.

"It's brilliant," he said.

"The people are unbelievable, both supporters are mixing very well - no hassle."

Colin Dunn from Connemara was also keen on a Russian adventure.

"We'd round up a crew to go for the craic," he said.

On Copenhagen, he added: "It's beautiful city, it's lovely. It's some spot. Some atmosphere here."

Jack Maloney from Galway said the atmosphere reminded him of last year's European Championships.

"It's a great city, I am loving the buzz around here," he said.

"It's as beautiful as everyone said it would be.

"It's like a mini Euros - great fun."