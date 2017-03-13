Irish driver survives dramatic crash into spectator car park to claim Mexico Rally

Kris Meeke won the Mexico Rally last night, giving him his fourth World Rally Championship victory, but it wasn't all plain sailing for the Tyrone man.

Meeke and his co-driver, Killarney's Paul Nagle, were leading by 37 seconds in the final stage when the drama unfolded.

Meeke's Citroen caught a bump in the road and spun wildly off track to be left in a spectator car park.

The footage is about as gripping as sport can get.

What an amazing final... 😰 Kris Meeke doesn't do steady does he! Congrats 👏👏 #WRC pic.twitter.com/WRoe3AEBtD — Matt Thompson (@MattThompson84) March 12, 2017

The deter cost Meeke and Nagle almost 20 seconds, but they managed to hold on and win the rally, finishing 13.8 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta WRC of Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia.

After the race, Meeke stated, "I’m a lucky boy".

The win moves the pair up to 6th in the world championship standings.