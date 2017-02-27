Irish boxer declared winner after opponent kicks her during fight

Irish boxer Lynn Harvey won her light-flyweight bout this weekend after her opponent was disqualified at the National Stadium, writes Stephen Barry.

The Dubliner, who appeared on First Dates Ireland earlier this month, was left laughing as the DQ verdict was announced as "blue disqualication due to throwing a kick".

That blatant kick came midway through the third round, as 'The Hunter' began to dominate her Romanian opponent Sara Regina Coca.

The incident comes seven minutes into the video.

There were also wins on the night for hometown favourite Luke Keeler, Cork welterweight Noel Murphy, Steve Collins Jr, son of the two-weight world champion, and European amateur medallist Eric Donovan.