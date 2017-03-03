Irish begin European Athletics Indoor Championships campaign today

An Irish team of 10 has been sent to Belgrade for the European Athletics Indoor Championships, which take place over the next three days at the Kombank Arena, starting this morning.

Ciara Mageean goes into the Championships having claimed bronze in the 1,500m at the outdoor Europeans last summer in Amsterdam.

Brian Gregan previously won silver at the European U-23s, while Phil Healy came within one-hundredth of a second of the Irish 60m record at last month’s AIT Grand Prix in Athlone.

Kerry O’Flaherty swaps the steeplechase for flat action indoors over 1,500m, alongside Mageean.

Full Irish schedule for European Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade 2017 (Irish times):

Friday, March 3

08.45 400m Women R1 – Phil Healy, Sinead Denny

09.20 400m Men R1 – Brian Gregan

10.35 800m Men R1 – Zac Curran

12.20 60mH Men R1 – Ben Reynolds

15.45 60mH Men SF – Ben Reynolds

16.05 1500m Women SF – Ciara Mageean, Kerry O’Flaherty

16.45 400m Women SF – Phil Healy, Sinead Denny

17.05 400m Men SF – Brian Gregan

17.25 3000m Men SF – Tomas Cotter

18.15 1500m Men SF – John Travers

19.10 60mH Men Final – Ben Reynolds

Saturday, March 4

08.30 60m Women R1 – Phil Healy, Ciara Neville

18.25 800m Men SF – Zac Curran

18.45 1500m Women Final – Ciara Mageean, Kerry O’Flaherty

18.58 400m Women Final – Phil Healy, Sinead Denny

19.18 1500m Men Final – John Travers

19.33 400m Men Final – Brian Gregan

Sunday, March 5

15.00 60m Women SF – Phil Healy, Ciara Neville

15.55 3000m Men Final – Tomas Cotter

16.50 800m Men Final – Zac Curran

17.10 60m Women Final – Phil Healy, Ciara Neville