Irish-American community moves mountain to build full-length GAA pitch

The Irish-American community in New Haven, Connecticut have built their very own ‘field of dreams’ with persistence, passion – and a whole load of dynamite, writes Jerome Quinn.

After years of perseverance, there were emotional scenes when around 300 club members attended the opening of a pristine full-length GAA pitch.

New Haven blasted their way through rock in a mountain to make room to radically extend their 90-yard pitch next to the Irish-American Community Centre.

“I’ve been looking at this rock for almost 50 years,” said New Haven GAA chairperson Mike Faherty.

He added: “To say we can move mountains – yes, man can move mountains, and we just did it!

“It’s a great accomplishment, and really I’m just thrilled that it finally happened.”

“It means everything to me,” said an emotional John O’Keefe who first arrived in New Haven in 1951.

“I’m an immigrant and when we came here we had nothing, but look what we have today!”